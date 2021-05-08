Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of CCRN opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $633.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 951,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

