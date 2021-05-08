National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

NFG opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

