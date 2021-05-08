Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

