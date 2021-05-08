Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,202.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

