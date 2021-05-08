Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,228 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $285,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,540,000 after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Edison International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 555,434 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Shares of EIX opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.