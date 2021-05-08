Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.