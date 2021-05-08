Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

