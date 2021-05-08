Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

