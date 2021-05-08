Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 219,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.39% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $40.86 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

