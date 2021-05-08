Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $106.12.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.