Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $83.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after buying an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

