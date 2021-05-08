nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $128,060.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00.
Shares of NCNO opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $103.95.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $2,244,000. Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $80,456,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $11,586,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
