nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $128,060.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00.

Shares of NCNO opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $2,244,000. Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $80,456,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $11,586,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

