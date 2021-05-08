Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

DKNG opened at $48.42 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank increased its holdings in DraftKings by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $95,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

