1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $503,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,460 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

