Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE:TPX opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,756,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

