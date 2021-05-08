Par Chadha Sells 100,000 Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $222,000.00.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.11. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,061 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

