John Frascotti Sells 2,214 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 24.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 14.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hasbro by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
