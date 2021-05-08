John Frascotti Sells 2,214 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 24.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 14.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hasbro by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

