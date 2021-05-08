Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 199.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.