Analysts Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.