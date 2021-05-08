Analysts Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

