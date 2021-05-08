Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.12. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Quanta Services stock opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

