Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives $41.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.