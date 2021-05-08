Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CELC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.50 million, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

