Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of RUTH opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $947.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 692,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,727,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 418,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,312 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

