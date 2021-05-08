Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 5,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 300,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

IKNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ikena Oncology stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Ikena Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

