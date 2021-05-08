Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.34

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 10120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSCR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92.

In other news, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $259,779.00. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 71,666 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,794,974.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $10,752,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $329,682,000.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

