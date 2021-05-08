Kurt P. Kuehn Sells 3,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Swedbank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $104,373,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Henry Schein by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 522,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

