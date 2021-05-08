Kurt P. Kuehn Sells 3,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Swedbank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $104,373,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Henry Schein by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 522,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
