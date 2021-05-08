Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.89.

NYSE:ABG opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $222.36.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

