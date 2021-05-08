Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

