Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.27) per share for the year.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,431,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $1,300,704. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.