Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

QRVO opened at $184.18 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.13.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

