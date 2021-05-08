Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

