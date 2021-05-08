Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 63.4% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $342,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $749,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,590 shares of company stock valued at $20,668,540. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $125.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

