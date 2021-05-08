American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,955,000 after acquiring an additional 772,309 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $247.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

