Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,990 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $53,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

