Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $944,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.