AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $199,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,419,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.