Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $10.69 Million Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 416,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $10,206,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,112 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $613.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

