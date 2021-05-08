IFG Advisors LLC Buys 2,544 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

