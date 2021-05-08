Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.36.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.28. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

