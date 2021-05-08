Susquehanna Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $145.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $212.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.