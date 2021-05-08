Wells Fargo & Company Increases At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target to $37.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

HOME stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

