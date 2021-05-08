-$0.04 EPS Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,924 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 662,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 246,180 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.71.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.