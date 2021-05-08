-$0.04 EPS Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,924 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 662,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 246,180 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

