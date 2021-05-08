Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE PVG opened at C$13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$221.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.34 million.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

