$0.51 EPS Expected for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Rocky Brands reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rocky Brands.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,289 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.