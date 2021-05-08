Jefferies Financial Group Raises Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $91.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

WH stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -155.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

