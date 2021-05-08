Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Shares of RARE opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $61,524,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,406,000.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,646,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

