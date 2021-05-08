Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Howmet Aerospace also reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $33.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

