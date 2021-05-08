Science Group (LON:SAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $369.70

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 369.70 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.61), with a volume of 11004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.64).

The company has a market capitalization of £146.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 323.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 297.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

