Zacks Investment Research Lowers Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.11.

NYSE:WORK opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.09 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

