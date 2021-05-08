Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $821.69 million, a P/E ratio of 160.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 309,850 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 839,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

